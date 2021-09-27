Defensive struggles continue in Washington Football Team’s road loss at Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team looks to make a pass play while under pressure from Mario Addison #97 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team.

The outing was also a tribute to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was dealing with the death of his grandmother this week. Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards against Washington and also surpassed the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th start.

Meanwhile, those supposedly easily correctible fixes for the Washington Football Team’s defense have failed to materialize.

The once-stout unit was dissected by Allen. The game slipped away when Washington allowed Buffalo to engineer a 17-play, 93-yard scoring drive on the Bills’ opening possession of the second half. Buffalo’s 43 points and 481 yards were the most allowed since coach Ron Rivera took over last year.

If Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, Washington is well behind the chains in dropping to 1-2. Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.