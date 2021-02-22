Deep Creek wins season opener against Grassfield in historic VHSL season

Deep Creek huddles before a play on February 22nd 2021 in game against Grassfield

Chesapeake, Va. (WAVY) – Monday night lights? That’s right. For the first time in Virginia history, high school football kicked off in February. Deep Creek and Grassfield just happened to square off on a Monday night.

Six Chesapeake schools were actually scheduled to play Monday but two games were delayed until Friday due to bad field conditions.

For the Hornets, an early 7-0 lead was extended in the first quarter on a Anthony Barnes touchdown pass to Josh Jack, making it 14-0. The game was a stalemate in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, the Grizzlies put together a drive to get deep into Deep Creek territory that was capped off by a short Joseph Bracey touchdown run that made it 14-6.

Both teams had chances from that point but Deep Creek ended up holding onto the lead to move to 1-0 on the season. Deep Creek is scheduled to play Indian River on Friday while Grassfield has an off week.

