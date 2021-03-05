Cox, Ocean Lakes cruise to wins in week two against Bayside, Landstown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –
Cox was up 21-0 at halftime against Bayside Friday night and then scored 13 more points in the second half to beat the Marlins 34-16. The win moved Cox to 2-0 on the season and Bayside to 1-1.
At the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, Ocean Lakes scored 21 unanswered points to begin the game before Davion Weeks from Landstown scored on a jet sweep to cut the lead to 21-6 in the third quarter. From there, the Dolphins drained most of the clock in the fourth quarter thanks to workhorse running back Karvelis Scott. His final touchdown of the night put the game out of reach 28-6.