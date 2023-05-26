VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – This season was the first season the sport of lacrosse was sanctioned as a varsity high school sport in Virginia Beach. For years prior, it had been a club sport. In all those years, Cox built up a dominate club program. Well, nothing has changed now.

At Green Run High School Friday night, the Falcons faced First Colonial in the Class 5 Region Championship game and were dominant from start to finish, winning 17-4 and advancing to the state quarterfinal, which begins June 2.

Highlights of Friday’s game are in the video above.