VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The Cox Falcons boys soccer team is one step closer to back to back state championships in Class 5. Tuesday night in Virginia Beach, they defeated Granby 4-1 to earn a trip to the state semifinals.

“The message is simple. We’ve been here before, we know how difficult of a task it is for us to accomplish but we also recognize it’s an opportunity,” Falcons head coach Santo Ripa said after the game.

Highlights are in the video above.