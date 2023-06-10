PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Eleven teams from Hampton Roads played in state championship games on Saturday, in baseball, softball and soccer.

Of the eleven, three area teams won state titles.

The Cox baseball team won its third state title in program history after the Falcons defeated national power Independence 8-0 to win the Class 5 crown.

In the Class 5 boys soccer final, Princess Anne denied Cox’s bid at a repeat as the Cavaliers won their first boys soccer title in program history after a 3-1 win over the Falcons.

Jamestown won the Class 4 boys soccer state title after the Eagles knocked off Bay Rivers District rivals Smithfield 1-0.

Freshman Jason Snead scored the game-winning goal for Jamestown who won the state title for the fifth time.

Here are the rest of the scores from Saturday’s state championship games.

Class 5 Baseball State Championship

Cox 8

Independence 0

Class 4 Baseball State Championship

Hanover 9

Smithfield 0

Class 2 Baseball State Championship

Patrick County 7

Poquoson 3

Class 5 Softball State Championship

Woodgrove 3

Hickory 0

Class 3 Softball State Championship

Northside 3

York 1

Class 6 Boys Soccer State Semifinals (Championship to be played Sunday)

Kellam 1

Hayfield 0 (PK’s)

Landstown 0

Lewis 2

Class 5 Boys Soccer State Championship

Princess Anne 3

Cox 1

Class 4 Boys Soccer State Championship

Jamestown 1

Smithfield 0

Class 1 Boys Soccer State Championship

Northampton 4

Westmoreland 1

Class 4 Girls Soccer State Championship

Tuscarora 2

Smithfield 0

Class 3 Girls Soccer State Championship

Brentsville District 1

Lafayette 0