COVID-19 high school football disruptions: Week of Sept. 5

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Here are the local high school football games that have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 5, the third week of the high school football season.

Several other games have already been affected so far this season.

Ocean Lakes vs. Landstown

The Friday, Sept. 10 Ocean Lakes vs. Landstown football game has been canceled “due to safety protocols associated with COVID-19.”

Virginia Beach City Public Schools made the announcement on Wednesday.

If you purchased tickets online for this game, you should receive a refund to your debit or credit card within five days.

Jamestown vs. Smithfield

The Sept. 9 JV and Sept. 10 varsity games between Jamestown High and Smithfield are being rescheduled due to more than a dozen Jamestown players were potentially exposed in last week’s game against Essex High. 13 players will need to quarantine, school officials say, but other players who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine.

Indian River vs. J.R. Tucker (Henrico)

Friday’s game (Sept. 10) is canceled “due to safety protocols associated with COVID-19.”

If you purchased a ticket through GoFan, you will receive a refund within five days.

Last month, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced that local school boards were in charge of adopting safety protocols for extracurricular activities for athletes, coaches and spectators.

10 On Your Side is reaching out to other local school districts to find out if there are any other upcoming area football games that are canceled because of COVID-19 safety protocols. If you know of any not mentioned above, please email WAVY at this link.