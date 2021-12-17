COVID-19 forces Hampton University to pause men’s basketball activities

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hampton Xavier Basketball_1548904575412

Xavier’s Paul Scruggs (1) tosses a shot and draws a foul off Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is pausing all men’s basketball activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to their Director of Athletics.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“The men’s basketball program will now pause and follow Hampton University COVID-19 protocols,” he said Eugene Marshall, Jr.  “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and those associated with the team are of the utmost importance.”

The positive case was discovered as the team returned from Maryland.

University officials said the scheduled game with North Carolina Central as part of the Invest QQQ Legacy Classic on Saturday, December 18, at 1 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey has been changed to feature Delaware State vs North Carolina Central.

The Marching Force is still scheduled to perform at the Invest QQQ Legacy Classic and at the Barclays Center on Saturday. 

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10