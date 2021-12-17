COVID-19 forces Hampton University to pause men’s basketball activities

Xavier’s Paul Scruggs (1) tosses a shot and draws a foul off Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is pausing all men’s basketball activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, according to their Director of Athletics.

“The men’s basketball program will now pause and follow Hampton University COVID-19 protocols,” he said Eugene Marshall, Jr. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and those associated with the team are of the utmost importance.”

The positive case was discovered as the team returned from Maryland.

University officials said the scheduled game with North Carolina Central as part of the Invest QQQ Legacy Classic on Saturday, December 18, at 1 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey has been changed to feature Delaware State vs North Carolina Central.

The Marching Force is still scheduled to perform at the Invest QQQ Legacy Classic and at the Barclays Center on Saturday.