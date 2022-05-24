IRVING, Texas (Release via ODU baseball) – Old Dominion University baseball raked in the honors on Tuesday as senior first baseman Matt Coutney was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and pitcher Blake Morgan was named Pitcher of the year.

Coutney is ODU’s first conference player of the year since Tim Hummel earned CAA Player of the Year honors in 2000. Morgan is the third-straight Monarch to be named C-USA Freshman of the Year, joining Carter Trice (2021) and Andy Garriola (2019). Morgan is the first pure pitcher to win Freshman of the Year since Justin Verlander did it in 2002. Brett Harris won CAA Freshman of the Year in 2009 as a pitcher/hitter.

Coutney and Morgan were joined on the all-conference first team by catcher Brock Gagliardi and Garriola, while Trice earned second-team honors.

Coutney leads Conference USA and is fourth in the country with a single-season school record 25 home runs, with 19 of the homers coming in conference play. He also leads the league with 166 total bases and ranks in the top-five in batting average (.364), runs scored (58) and is second in slugging percentage (.809).

The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native leads the Monarchs with 26 multi-hit games and is tied with Garriola with 18 multi-RBI games. Coutney hit .405 with 19 homers and 45 RBIs in conference play and tied for team lead with 47 hits. He was named the Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Month for the month of April. This is the first All-Conference USA honor of Coutney’s career.

Morgan has been dominant for the Monarchs this season as he leads C-USA and is third in the country with a 1.41 earned run average. In 63.2 innings, Morgan allowed 52 hits, the fourth fewest by a C-USA stats qualifying pitcher, while striking out 65 with just seven walks. The seven walks are the fewest by a C-USA qualifying pitcher.

A Marlton, New Jersey native, Morgan did not allow a run in his first four Conference USA starts, bringing his scoreless innings streak to 26.2 runs before allowing one run in seven innings in a win at Southern Miss. His seven wins leads the Monarchs and are tied for third in C-USA.

Garriola is tied for eighth in the country with 22 home runs and leads Conference USA and is tied for eighth in the country with 72 RBIs. The Sierra Madre, California native is second on the Monarchs in batting average (.332), hits (72), doubles (17) homers (22), total bases (157) and slugging percentage (.724).

He hit .364 in league play and bashed 16 homers and 47 RBIs. Earlier this season and broke the ODU career record for home runs, and now has 46 career blasts. This is the third all-conference honor of Garriola’s career and his second first-team honor.

Gagliardi leads all C-USA catchers with a .296 batting average and has knocked 10 home runs with 31 RBIs. He has 10 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games on the year. The Monarch backstop has played in 42 games on the year and made 41 starts, 40 behind the plate and one at designated hitter. The all-conference honor is the first of his career.

Trice earned his second-straight All-C-USA honor after winning Freshman of the Year a season ago. The sophomore is hitting .293 with 16 homers, 43 RBIs and 12 doubles. He ranks eighth in the league in homers and is second on the club with 16 stolen bases.

All-Conference – First Team

C – Brock Gagliardi, Old Dominion

INF – Matt Coutney, Old Dominion

INF – Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic

INF – Taylor Young, LA Tech

INF – Jack Dragum, Charlotte

OF – Andy Garriola, Old Dominion

OF – Cole McConnell, LA Tech

OF – Gabriel Rincones, Jr., Florida Atlantic

P – Tanner Hall, Southern Miss

P – Blake Morgan, Old Dominion

P – Hurston Waldrep, Southern Miss

P – Luke Malone, UTSA

RP – Kyle Crigger, LA Tech

RP – Landon Harper, Southern Miss

DH – David McCabe, Charlotte

UTIL – Luke Edwards, Marshall

All-Conference – Second Team

C – Jorge Corona, LA Tech

INF – Leyton Barry, UTSA

INF – Nate Furman, Charlotte

INF – Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss

INF – JT Mabry, Middle Tennessee

OF – Carter Trice, Old Dominion

OF – Cam Fisher, Charlotte

OF – Dylan Goldstein, Florida Atlantic

P – Hunter Cooley, Florida Atlantic

P – Jaden Hamm, Middle Tennessee

P – Trent Seibert, Middle Tennessee

P – Cade Gibson, LA Tech

RP – Ryan Harland, LA Tech

RP – Collin Taylor, UAB

DH – Christian Hall, UAB

UTIL – Jonathan Tapia, UTSA

All-Freshman Team

P – Blake Morgan, Old Dominion

OF – Carson Paetow, Southern Miss

OF – Cam Fisher, Charlotte

P – Ryan Harland, LA Tech

C/DH – Ty Batusich, WKU

P – Collin Kramer, Charlotte

P – James Sells, Middle Tennessee

INF – Aaron Smigelski, Rice

C – Henry Hunter, UAB

INF – Matt King, UTSA

P – Thomas Ballard, UAB

Player of the Year – Old Dominion INF Matt Coutney

Pitcher of the Year – Southern Miss RHP Tanner Hall

Newcomer of the Year – Florida Atlantic OF Gabriel Rincones, Jr.

Defensive Player of the Year – LA Tech INF Logan McLeod

Freshman of the Year – Old Dominion LHP Blake Morgan

Assistant Coach of the Year – Southern Miss’ Christian Ostrander

Keith LeClair Coach of the Year – Southern Miss’ Scott Berry