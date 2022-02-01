CNU women earn first no. 1 ranking in program history

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Release via CNU Athletics) — Anchored by the nation’s longest winning streak and a perfect 17-0 record to this point in the season, the Christopher Newport women’s basketball team made history on Monday night as it hauled in the No. 1 ranking in the nation for the first time in program history. Released by D3hoops.com Monday evening, the Captains moved up to No. 1 in the Top-25 rankings to become just the fourth program in CNU Athletics history to earn the top spot in a national poll during the regular season.

CNU has been ranked in the poll for over 100 releases of the Top 25 from the national media outlet but had never reached higher than the spot they held in last week’s rankings, No. 2, until Monday night. Women’s Basketball joins men’s soccer, baseball, and softball as the only program’s to earn top billing during the regular season; CNU Women’s Soccer was pegged No. 1 in the final poll this fall after being crowned national champions and the CNU Volleyball team opened the 2012 season ranked first in the AVCA Preseason Poll. With the national champion women’s soccer team, it also marks just the second time that two sports at CNU are ranked No. 1 in the nation at the same time after the 2019 versions of the CNU Baseball and Softball programs were ranked No. 1 on back-to-back days in March.

The move in the poll came after previously-top-ranked Hope suffered it’s first loss in nearly three full years over a span of 61 straight victories. The Dutch still garnered three first-place votes but Christopher Newport, who now owns the longest winning streak in NCAA Basketball at 34 consecutive victories, picked up 16 of the possible 25 first-place votes to slide into the top spot. Trine, the team who defeated Hope last week, earned five first-place votes and sits at No. 2 in the poll while Hope dropped to No. 3. Transylvania, also undefeated at 16-0, was selected first on the final ballot and is ranked No. 4, while Simpson held position to round out the top-five.

CNU earned a program-record 600 points in the Top-25 poll, which is selected by a panel of 25 coaches, sports information directors, and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Points are awarded on a 25-24-23-22, etc. basis.

Throughout the 21-22 season, the Captains have consistently put up big numbers offensively and defensively and rank among the nation’s elite on both ends of the floor, statistically. Christopher Newport ranks third nationally in scoring offense (88.5 ppg) and field-goal percentage (.481) while ranking second overall in scoring margin (+35.8). Defensively, CNU forces the fourth most turnovers per game (30.06) while ranking fifth in steals (17.1) and ninth in blocks (5.7). Taking care of the basketball has been key, as CNU ranks first in turnover margin and ninth in assist-turnover ratio.

Individually, CNU has been led by senior guard Sondra Fan , who is scoring over 15 points per game while leading the team in steals with 42. She also ranks in the top-20 nationally in field goal percentage, knocking down 54.1 percent of her shots. One of the players ranked ahead of her is teammate Anaya Simmons , who is putting away 61.4 percent of her attempts and ranks third nationally. Simmons is averaging 12.5 points per game while chipping in 3.9 rebounds per game. Also having a standout season up front is senior Natalie Terwilliger , scoring 9.8 points and hauling in 5.7 rebounds per game with a career-best 2.4 blocked shots per game.

Christopher Newport defeated Mary Washington, 72-50, in their last outing, improving to 17-0 on the season. The Captains have held 15 of their 17 opponents to 61 points or less this season as the defense has locked down opposing attacks all season long; only two teams have led by more than four points against the CNU attack at any point this year.

CNU will hit the road again this weekend as they will start a four-game run away from home. So far this year, CNU is 10-0 away from the friendly confines of the Freeman Center and will put that mark to the test at Wheaton College (Ill.) on Saturday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET. They will also face off Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference foe Finlandia on February 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET as well.

D3hoops.com women’s Top 25, Week 8

Through games of Jan. 20, 2022:

Dropped out: No. 19 Marietta; No. 21 Bowdoin; No. 22 Hardin-Simmons

Others receiving votes: Marietta 68; Hardin-Simmons 63; Bowdoin 51; Gettysburg 44; UW-Oshkosh 28; Bates 15; UC Santa Cruz 14; Albion 13; DeSales 11; Texas-Dallas 11; Roger Williams 8; Gustavus Adolphus 7; WPI 7; Ohio Northern 5; Ithaca 4; Redlands 2; Augsburg 1

