SALEM, Va. (WAVY) — CNU softball shut out Trine University 3-0 on Tuesday to win its first softball national title in school history.

Freshman pitcher Jamie Martin fired in a called strike three in the 7th and was quickly swarmed by teammates, who lifted the Division III trophy in Salem, Virginia.

It was the 24th straight win for CNU, which finished the season at 46-1. They had started the season on a 23-game win streak.

The Captains swept Trine 2-0 in the best of three series, winning 6-3 on Monday thanks to a grand slam from three-time All-American Kaitlyn Hasty in the fifth inning. The senior from Chesapeake led the nation this year in home runs with 19.

This is a breaking article and the Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein will have more coverage coming up.