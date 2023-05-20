SALISBURY, Md. (WAVY) – Rallying from a five-goal deficit in the second half, the Christopher Newport men’s lacrosse team stunned Dickinson 12-11 in overtime in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals in Salisbury.

The win means the Captains (19-2) will face host, Coastal Lacrosse Conference rival and No. 2-ranked Salisbury in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Sunday. CNU’s only two losses this season have come at the hands of the Sea Gulls, 16-8 and 9-4, though it has knocked off then-No. 1 RIT in an early-season tournament. The Captains were ranked No. 1 when they first lost to Salisbury.

The No. 4 Captains (19-2), who had to rally to defeat Dickinson in the regular season, trailed No. 6 Dickinson 9-4 in the third quarter and were still down three, 11-8, with six minutes left in regulation before Andrew Cook scored back-to-back goals, and Drew Miller tied the game with 22 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, they held off several Dickinson attacks before the senior All-American Cook scored the game-winner, his third goal of the game, with less than a minute left in the first overtime.

MEN’S LACROSSE IS FINAL FOUR BOUND ON AN OT THRILLER



Andrew Cook 🤝 💀 🐠 🎉 #d3lax pic.twitter.com/tHG3j9iIZh — CNU Athletics (@CNUathletics) May 20, 2023

Warner Cabaniss took all 27 faceoffs and got 13 wins and seven groundballs, and in a crucial third-quarter stretch, won five of seven duels to aide in the comeback.

The Red Devils led 5-2 after the first quarter, and 8-4 at halftime.

But the Captains, after giving up another goal to trail by five, began the rally, culminating with Cook’s screamer that went through four defenders, the goalkeeper and into the top left corner of the net.

CNU, who has lost just twice on the season, both times to Salisbury, 16-8 and 9-4, will have a third chance to take down Salisbury Sunday.