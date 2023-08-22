NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WAVY) — Off the back of their best season since 2018, The Christopher Newport University football team is looking for continued success this year.

Overall, they sported a 7-3 record and were competitive in every single game they had. There wasn’t a matchup last year where they lost by more than 4 points..

Head Coach, Paul Crowley tells us that he thinks this team just has to fix the small stuff like being able to close out games against those elite level teams in the 4th quarter.

“We have a really tough conference and we had a lot of one score games… Those games come down to the little things like taking care of the football. If you do those things better than the other teams, you’ll win those games,” Crowley said.

CNU’s first game is Saturday, September 2 against Virginia Southern University. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Townebank Stadium.