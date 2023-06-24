HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – NFL teams are off until training camp, which gives players time to go on vacation. Or, in the case of some players like Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Hampton, it gives them a chance to give back.

Owusu-Koramoah is hosting his JOK 757 camp Sunday at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

This isn’t going to be your typical camp. It’s going to be about all aspects of life and how to apply that to football.

He’s actually held some of these internationally, including in Ghana, for example.

Some of the focus is on things like a healthy diet and hydration, and he’ll have some chefs on hand as well.

This is an NFL player using his influence in a positive way.

“We’ve been given this opportunity to be in the NFL and have this platform,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “We have to use it to the best of our ability. If not, the gift is kind of wasted. It’s spoiled.”

Owusu-Koramoah went to Bethel High School in Hampton, and then excelled at Notre Dame before being drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Browns.

In two seasons in Cleveland, Owusu-Koramoah has had 129 tackles, 77 of them solo and 1.5 sacks.

He said offseason camp has gone well. He has a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartzland, and he expects more growth and success.

“Well, my third year, I’m trying to be the best linebacker I can be,” Owusu-Koramoah said, “not only in reference to NFL standards, not only to team standards and coaches’ standards, but also the standard I have set for myself and the hard work I’ve put in and not fall to mediocrity. Ultimately, you will see the Browns with a huge improvement this year.”