HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Hampton has partnered with City on My Chest to hold the Peninsula All-Star Classic, featuring 70 of the top high school football players in the region.

The game will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Darling Stadium.

More than 20 colleges are expected to be in attendance, and admission is free.

City on My Chest was founded and is owned by Newport News native and former NFL and college scout Tommy Reamon Jr. His father, Tommy Reamon, a standout football in high school, college and the pros, and a longtime coach, formed the City on My Chest Academy along with his son.