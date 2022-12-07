PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – In front of a packed auditorium and surrounded by family, Churchland High School senior Brandyn Hillman announced that he has committed to play football at Notre Dame.

A four-star recruit, Hillman picked Notre Dame over North Carolina, USC, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

A quarterback at Churchland, Hillman says he was recruited as an athlete and said he’s willing to line up as wild cat quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety or corner back.

Coming into his senior season, Hillman had just one scholarship offer, but after working out with trainer Anthony Stringfield and with help from coaches at Churchland, Hillman’s stock rose.

“I came into my senior season with one offer, from Norfolk State, as a quarterback,” Hillman said. “Nobody realized that I would be committing to Notre Dame in a couple of months. It means a lot, it means my hard work has paid off.”

Hillman has been sitting on this decision for a while. He said he told Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman that he was heading to South Bend three weeks ago.

No one is more proud of Brandyn than his mother Shawn, who happened to be celebrating her birthday today.

“Very happy and excited for him,” Shawn said, “I thought it was long overdue. I’m just happy that he continued to put the work in and stay persistent and now he’s going to Notre Dame.”

When asked if she had her frequent flier miles ready, Shawn responded, “I do have them ready to go, so yes, Indiana here I come.”