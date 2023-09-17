NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In front of more than 3,000 home fans, Christopher Newport was dominant Saturday afternoon against Gettysburg, earning a 49-17 win to move to 2-1 on the season.

The Captains started the scoring on their first drive of the game when Connor Barry connected with Colin Hart for a 38-yard touchdown.

In only 53 plays, CNU racked up 395 total yards of offense, scoring four rushing touchdowns and passing for two.

The win moved the Captains to 2-1 on the season. The team is off next weekend for a BYE and then will face Salisbury at Towne Bank Stadium on September 30th at 2 o’clock.

Highlights are in the video above.