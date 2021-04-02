Chris Finwood earns 500th career win in 10th season as ODU head coach

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Step by step, head down, doing the work, that’s been Chris Finwood’s approach in his 19 years as a college head baseball coach. However, if he was to stop and look up, even just for a second, last weekend in a series against FIU provided the opportunity to do so, as he earned his 500th career win.

“The great thing about that was hearing from… I probably had over 100 texts and phone calls from former players, coaches, and colleagues,” Finwood, in his 10th season as ODU head coach, said.

More than 500 wins later, the love for the game remains the same. “I love the way the grass smells, how the dirt feels. I love how the wind blows and the sun hits your face. I love all of it,” he said.