HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) – It’s a great day to be a racing fan in the 757 for multiple reasons..

Firstly, the Hampton Heat is the biggest race in the 757, so having that at Langley Speedway is always a tradition where thousands gather.

Second reason to be excited, a Chesapeake native won it this year.

Brenden Queen, or better known as ‘Butterbean’ just won the 15th Hampton Heat, and his 2nd.