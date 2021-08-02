Chesapeake’s Lora Hinton, LSU’s first ever Black football player, selected for LSU Athletics Hall of Fame

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Trailblazing Chesapeake native Lora Hinton is headlining Louisiana State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Hinton, who starred at Great Bridge High School, was the first ever Black football player for LSU. He arrived at LSU in 1971 as a running back but was hampered by a knee injury. However, he would go on to letter from 1973-75 and contributed heavily through mentoring other Black students trying to navigate life after desegregation.

“His courageous decision to attend LSU as an 18-year-old has helped to pave the way for thousands of Black student-athletes to play football at the university,” LSU said in a statement.

Hinton now works as a volunteer for several non-profits in the Baton Rouge area, with a focus on workforce development for adults in historically underserved areas.

“We are thrilled as a family for dad to receive this honor,” said his daughter, Dr. Terrance Hinton, who’s a professor at The Ohio State University.

Hinton joins several other athletes in the class, including Lloyd Wills, who was LSU’s first ever Black athlete in any sport when he joined the track and field team in 1969.

LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Nine former student-athletes and coaches have been elected for induction into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.



• Dr. Bill Bankhead, administrator and coach

• Peta-Gaye Dowdie, track and field

• Yvette Girouard, softball coach

• Lora Hinton, football

• Bruce Reid, track and field

• Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, gymnastics

• Billy Truax, football

• Armando Vega, men’s gymnastics coach

• Lloyd Wills, track and field