PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – After a college basketball career and then playing professionally, Chesapeake native Chelisa Painter is working to become the seventh full time female referee in the NBA.

Painter is in Portsmouth this week to officiate three games at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a basketball tournament for college seniors hoping to catch the attention of NBA scouts, coaches and executives.

“It’s very exciting, especially to be at home,” Painter said Wednesday night. “I’m enjoying it. Every moment.”

Painter is perfecting her craft consistently at NBA referee instructional camps along with working various college basketball games.

