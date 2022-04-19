CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) – The terms “culture” and phrase “do your job” is used so often in sports for a reason. In order to achieve greatness on any field of play, it takes everyone on the same page. From players and coaches to those behind the scenes that help a program operate.

Chesapeake native Cynthia Jordan has been the director of basketball operations at South Carolina for the Gamecocks women’s program since 2011. In that time, she’s been a critical piece to the program rising up to be one of the most consistent and winning programs in all of women’s college basketball.

Jordan has been a part of two national championship teams, most recently this past season when South Carolina beat Connecticut in the NCAA women’s championship game.

Jordan’s story starts in Chesapeake at Deep Creek high school, where she was an all-state selection and won Virginia Gatorade player of the year in 2001. From there, she enjoyed a college career at Temple and helped guide the program to some of the best years in school history alongside Dawn Staley.

For the full story from WAVY producer Alexis Platt, click the video above.