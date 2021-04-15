Cheapeake’s Cam Thomas declares for NBA draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Cameron Thomas #24 of the LSU Tigers shoots against the LSU Tigers in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(AP) — LSU leading scorer Cameron Thomas says he is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to sign with an agent.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Chesapeake led all Division 1 freshmen in scoring last season, averaging 23 points per game.

Thomas played his freshman season at Oscar Smith High School before transferring to Oak Hill Academy.

He helped LSU advance to the finals of the SEC Tournament and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Thomas is the latest of several prominent LSU players to declare for the NBA draft.

Junior guard Javonte Smart also has done so, along with junior forward Darius Days and sophomore forward Trendon Watford.