Central Accomack’s Williams locks down Delaware in 6-1 win at Senior League World Series

EASLEY, S.C. (WAVY) — Cade Williams allowed just one run over seven innings as Central Accomack dominated Delaware on Monday afternoon at the Senior League World Series.

Williams’ five-hit complete game gave Central its first win at the tournament (they’re now 1-1), after losing Saturday morning to Hawaii, 12-4. Williams, 16, is a rising junior at Nandua High School.

Luke Parks, who’ll also be a Nandua junior in the fall, had three hits and two RBI to lead Central at the plate.

Despite having teams from Canada, New Zealand, Italy and more among the 12 squads at the tournament for ballplayers aged 13-16, just three hours separate the home diamonds of Central (Onancock, Va.) and Delaware (Wilmington, Del.).

Central Accomack’s next game in the double elimination tournament will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+. To see the complete tournament schedule, click here.