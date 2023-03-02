VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The student section was rocking, the stands were packed and Catholic (34-2) earned a 71-49 win Wednesday night against Woodberry Forest.

Behind a great performance from Josiah Rickards, the Crusaders only lead by six points at halftime but quickly built on that lead as they opened the second half.

Rickards ended up with 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and five assists.

The win advanced Catholic to the VISAA state semifinal happening Friday at Virginia State in Petersburg.

The full highlights are in the video above.