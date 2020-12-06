Career-high 31 points by Victoria Morris lifts ODU past VCU 81-76 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) – Victoria Morris scored a career-high 31 points and led Old Dominion (2-1) past VCU, 81-76 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Chartway Arena. In a game that had eight lead changes, ODU outscored the Rams, 25-7 in the second quarter.

“I had a feeling it was going to be a scrappy game and it was going to be decided upon whichever team was going to be stingy on the defensive end,” said head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones. “Of course it came down to free throws as well and we hit them when they mattered the most and that’s the one thing I’m most proud of.”

In the opening frame of the contest, ODU started off slow, trailing the Rams, 25-14 after 10 minutes. The Monarchs responded, holding VCU to just seven second-quarter points to take a 39-32 lead at the break.

To start off the second half, the Rams (2-3) and Monarchs traded field goals. ODU went into the fourth quarter leading the Rams, 50-44. In the final frame of regulation, the Rams came back to tie up the contest with 24 fourth-quarter points. It was two Morris made free throws that sent the Monarchs and Rams to overtime.

In overtime, ODU outscored the Rams, 13-8 with four points stemming from Morris and another four from junior Mariah Adams. After sitting out in 2019-20, Maggie Robinson made a key play in overtime, drawing the and-one and picking up three points for the Monarchs.

Overall, ODU had eight players score in the Sunday afternoon contest. Junior Amari Young put together 15 points and 11 rebounds, her 10th career double-double and her second of the 2020-21 season.