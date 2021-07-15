Cam Thomas Works out for Warriors ahead of NBA Draft

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Cam Thomas of Chesapeake (Oscar Smith High School) worked out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in California. The all-time leading scorer at Oak Hill chose LSU for college and then declared for the NBA draft after one season. He’s the 26th ranked prospect in 2021 NBA draft, according to ESPN. He’s considered one of the best pure scorers in the entire draft after setting numerous LSU and SEC freshman records this past season.

The Warriors hold the 7th and 14th overall picks in the coming draft which is scheduled for July 26th in Brooklyn.