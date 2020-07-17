CAA set to cancel all fall sports; JMU still looking to play football

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As questions remain over the status of the entire college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, another football conference will reportedly back out from playing any games this fall.

The Colonial Athletic Association, which includes James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond, is set to cancel its 2020 fall season on Friday, according to multiple media outlets.

It will be the fourth Football Championship Subdivision conference to cancel fall sports due to the pandemic, joining the Ivy League, Patriot League and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Ivy League was the first to do so, with the MEAC joining on Thursday.

However the CAA is expected to allow conference members to pursue games outside of the conference, per Harrisonburg’s Daily News Record.

James Madison, which is coming off an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Football Championship national championship game, has said it’s still looking to play football in 2020 and is in process of rebuilding its schedule. The Dukes won the FCS title in 2016, their second national championship, when they defeated Youngstown State.

CAA teams would be able to schedule conference teams as non-conference independent games, though most CAA programs are expected to cancel their 2020 seasons.

The decision affects 8 scheduled CAA games for the Dukes, who are also slated to play North Carolina on Sept. 19. The Atlantic Coast Conference has yet to join the Pac-12 and Big Ten in moving to conference only games.

If the ACC does go that route, JMU could possibly play games against Old Dominion, Marshall and others.