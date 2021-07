NORFOLK (WAVY) – After the ODU Baseball team became the first traveling host in the NCAA Baseball tournament since 2001, a conversation was sparked amongst fans and administration. Why didn’t the Monarchs get the chance to host an NCAA Regional right at home in Norfolk? The answer to that question is an onion that needs to be peeled back. Multiple layers of logistics forced ODU to travel to Columbia, South Carolina as the No. 11 national seed.

