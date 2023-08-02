WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WAVY) – It’s no secret that William & Mary had a great season. An 11-2 2022 campaign saw the Tribe make it to the FCS National Quarterfinal. It was a great season in total, but even more so for the offense.

The offense led virtually every single statistic in the CAA last season, holding first place in 15 of 19 trackable offensive stats. Christian Taylor is the Offensive Coordinator for the Tribe. In his fourth season as OC, he walked away with the Graphite Award, which is given to the best offensive mind in FCS.

“Football is the best team game in the world. We have a bunch of amazing athletes on the team that make the plays on the field possible,” Taylor said.

William & Mary open their season August 31 on the road against Campbell and then home against Wofford September 9.