Bracey’s late 3 helps La. Tech beat Old Dominion 76-73

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daquan Bracey scored 18 points, including a step-back 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, and Louisiana Tech beat Old Dominion 76-73.

A.J. Oliver hit two free throws to make it 73-all with 13 seconds to go but Bracey answered with the winner. Xavier Green led the Monarchs with 18 points and Oliver scored 15.

The Monarchs (9-14, 5-5 in Conference USA) suffered their first loss in three games.

Louisiana Tech has won four in a row since a 51-50 loss to North Texas on Jan. 18. The Mean Green lost Saturday at Rice, snapping their eight-game win streak and dropping UNT into a tie with the Bulldogs a top the Conference USA standings.