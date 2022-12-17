PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – MJ Pulliam had 18 points as Maury topped Manor 59-40 Friday.
The Commodores move to 5-2 on the season, while Manor falls to 4-4.
Maury next travels to Williamsburg to face Lafayette Dec. 23, while Manor next plays at home against Denbigh Jan. 4.
The Commodores’ wins this season have come against Norcom (59-30), Booker T. Washington (70-43), Norview (47-45), Indian River (58-26) and Manor, and they have lost to Norview (55-35) and Hertford County of North Carolina (66-54).
Manor had started the season with a pair of losses to Churchland (55-50) and Bethel (45-31) before winning four of five ahead of the matchup with Maury, beating Churchland in a rematch (65-63), Hickory (69-42), Deep Creek (71-54) and Granby (57-35), losing only to Norview (56-49) in that stretch.