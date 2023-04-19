NORFOLK (WAVY) – On a nightly basis during the week, people show up to Todd’s Eastside Boxing Club in Norfolk to punch heavy bags, train on speed bags and spar in the ring.

It’s been happening since the club was founded by John Todd decades ago.

Norfolk has seen great fighters like Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker and a few others that helped to put the Tidewater area on the map in the sport. In his career, Pernell fought ten times at Norfolk Scope arena.

All these years later, the values and morals that boxing can teach are still important to the coaches at the boxing club.

