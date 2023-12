NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Bobby Wilder brought some good memories to Old Dominion Football. The most memorable, arguably, of them all was in 2016, when Wilder lead ODU to its first ever bowl victory, when they brought home the Bahamas bowl after a 10-3 year.

Now, Coach Wilder is back in the coaching scene, after a few years out of the head coaching game.

On Sunday, Wilder announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he would be accepting a new head coaching at Tennessee Tech University.