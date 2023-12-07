HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — He’s being called the “total package” and a “perfect fit” for JMU football.

Bob Chesney, who’s been heralded as a rising star in the coaching world for some time, has officially been named the new head football coach for the nationally-ranked Dukes. JMU announced on Thursday that the 46-year-old signed a five-year contract.

The announcement came a week to the day that former JMU head coach Curt Cignetti announced he was leaving for the same job at Indiana University.

“We were methodical and intentional in casting a wide net to identify the next head coach of James Madison football, and I confidently believe that we found the total package in Bob Chesney,” said JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “Ideally, we wanted a proven head coach with a track record of winning football games, both with frequency and against tough competition. We sought someone who would lead our young men to maximize their potential in all facets of life, including their off-the-field pursuits and academic success. We prioritized someone with experience at managing all facets of a modern Division I football program and particularly with ties to the East Coast. We also desired someone who would connect with our staff, would resonate with our fan base and would relish the opportunity to be a JMU Duke. Bob Chesney checks all those boxes and more. JMU football has established itself in short order as one of the top programs in the Sun Belt Conference and in all of FBS football as a nationally-ranked program. We have high standards for all aspects of our program, and I’m proud to hand over those keys to Bob Chesney. On behalf of President Alger, our university Board of Visitors and our hiring committee, I’m excited to welcome Bob and Andrea and their three children to our JMU community. Please welcome them to JMU Nation with open arms!”

He has more than 14 years of heading coaching experience overall, from Division 1 FCS to Division III, going 111-46 (.707)) in that span with seven conference championships. He’s been with Holy Cross since 2018, where he won a program-record five consecutive Patriot League Championships.

“My family and I are excited for this opportunity to join the James Madison family and to lead this football program,” Chesney said. “I’ve watched the JMU football program rise to one of the top in the FCS before then transitioning to the FBS level in truly unprecedented fashion. This program has such rich tradition, and the culture of the program expectations are firmly planted. I understand the responsibility that comes with leading the James Madison football program and am ready to hit the ground running to take it to even greater heights. I want to personally thank President Alger, Jeff Bourne, Board of Visitors Rector Maribeth Herod and the hiring committee for this opportunity. Many folks in JMU Nation have already reached out with their support. The passion at JMU is unmatched, and we can’t wait to be a part of the community in Harrisonburg. Go Dukes!”

Chesney will take over a JMU team that went 11-1 this regular season to clinch its first bowl game in program history. They’ll play Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23.

