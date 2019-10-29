Bissah and Kipchirchir shine as Spartan men, women win at 2019 MEAC Cross Country Championships

SMYRNA, Del (WAVY) — The Norfolk State men’s and women’s cross country teams both earned titles over the weekend at the 2019 MEAC Cross Country Championships.

It had been 10 years since the women’s team won the MEAC championship, while the men took home their second title in the past three years and 13th since 2000.

The championship was hosted by Delaware State at the Outreach and Research Center in Smyrna, Delaware on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Norfolk State men’s cross-country team smile as they celebrate their win as champions.

Both sophomore Meshack Kipchirchir and senior Martha Bissah, who were named USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association) national athletes of the week, had monumental performances that contributed to the Spartans’ win.

Bissah ended the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes and 44.38 seconds, crossing the line nearly 15 seconds before runner-up Aurelia Jepkorir of Maryland-Eastern Shore. Bissah became the first woman ever to win three consecutive MEAC cross country individual titles.

Kipchirchir finished the 8,000-meter course in 25 minutes and 3.44 seconds and became the first Spartan to win the MEAC title since Josef Tessema in 2011.

Senior Anteneh Girma earned his third All-MEAC honor with a fifth place finish and head coach Kenneth Giles was named the MEAC’s Outstanding Coach.