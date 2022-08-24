CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – In front of friends and family in the Western Branch high school cafeteria, Paul Billups Jr. unzipped his jacket to reveal his college commitment. He committed to the University of North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Billups Jr. said he has actually been committed quietly to the Tar Heels for awhile now but just chose to make it known publicly.

“The family atmosphere, when I kept going down there they showed me a lot of love and that it could be my home,” Billups said.

Fellow Western Branch alum, Super Bowl champion and current Tar Heels defensive back coach Dre Bly had a big impact on Billups’ decision.

“He (Bly) impacted it a lot. Dre showed me a lot of love. He grew up around here, same neighborhood…. so he already knew my situation and he helped me out a lot,” Billups said.

