(WAVY) – A couple of big upsets highlighted high school region playoff action on Wednesday.

In Region 5B baseball, Gloucester stunned Menchville 4-3 in the semifinals, handing the Monarchs their first loss of the season.

The Dukes move on the region title game and a spot in the state playoffs for the first time in 13 years.

Gloucester will play Nansemond River for the region crown. The sixth seed in the region, the Warriors pulled off the upset over the two seed Maury by a score of 4-3.

Here’s a list of the scores from the games that were played on Wednesday.

6A Baseball Region Semifinals:

Grassfield 2

James River 0

Western Branch 5

Cosby 0

5B Baseball Region Semifinals:

Gloucester 4

Menchville 3

Nansemond River 4

Maury 3

4A Baseball Region Semifinals:

Jamestown 2

Great Bridge 1

Smithfield 6

Warwick 4

3A Baseball Region Semifinals:

Lakeland 4

Tabb 3

2A Baseball Region Seimfinals:

Poquoson 11

Arcadia 2

6A Softball Region Semifinals:

Kellam 10

Manchester 0

Grassfield 5

Cosby 1

5B Softball Region Championship:

Nansemond River 10

Granby 6



6A Boys Soccer Region Semifinals:

Landstown 1

Cosby 0

Kellam 3

James River 0