Beekman hits 3-pointer at buzzer for UVA to beat Syracuse in ACC quarterfinals

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball in front of Syracuse forward Kadary Richmond, left, and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — With two seconds left to go in a tie game, Virginia point guard Kihei Clark found a wide-open Reece Beekman, who drilled a 3-pointer to down Syracuse 72-69 and send the No. 1 seed Cavaliers to the ACC semifinals.

Virginia had faced tough defense from the No. 8 Orange throughout, including a shot clock violation moments prior, but were able to get the open look when it mattered from the freshman. Those were the only points of the game for Beekman in 31 minutes, who sprinted down the floor after nailing the shot.

Sam Hauser and Jay Huff led the scoring for UVA with 21 and 13 points apiece.

Buddy Boeheim had an another major day after dropping 27 on N.C. State in the previous round, scoring a career-high 31 points in 19 minutes.

Virginia moves on to face the winner of Georgia Tech and Miami in the semifinals on Friday. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.