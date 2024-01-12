CHARLOTTE (WAVY) — Sidelined for more than a month with a back injury, second-year pro Mark Williams from Virginia Beach is hoping to return to the court soon for the Charlotte Hornets.

Drafted by the Hornets out of Duke with the 15th pick of the 2022 draft, Williams saw big increases in his offensive production from year one to year two.

Williams got his start in Hampton Roads, first as a stand out at Norfolk Academy and then for national power IMG Academy in Miami.

“I feel like every step of the way I’ve tried to grow and become a better player,” Williams said. “I feel like the sky is the limit for me and I just have to keep working hard.”

“He’s got a bright future,” Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said “He has great size, very smart and diligent worker.”

Dell Curry, the Hornets color commentator, has had a front-row seat for Williams development.

“His character is great, his work ethic is there,” Curry said. “His work ethic is there.”

Williams sister Elizabeth starred at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach and was an All-American at Duke. She is now standout player in the WNBA.

“She’s someone I can lean on and talk to about anything,” Williams said. “So it’s been great.”

Before the back injury, Williams was averaging nearly 13 points and 10 rebounds per game.

“I don’t want to put a limit on myself,” Williams said. “I feel like any goal I want to achieve I can do…..I’m going to try and be the best player I can be.”