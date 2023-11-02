VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Green Run is once again the champion of the Beach District. For a third-straight season, the Stallions clinched the district title after Thursday’s 35-8 win over Landstown. The win also capped a perfect 10-0 regular season for a third straight season.

Beach District Scoreboard

Kellam 7, Cox 49

Ocean Lakes 26, Tallwood 33

Kempsville 35, First Colonial 22

Princess Anne 0, Salem 42

