VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Green Run is once again the champion of the Beach District. For a third-straight season, the Stallions clinched the district title after Thursday’s 35-8 win over Landstown. The win also capped a perfect 10-0 regular season for a third straight season.
Beach District Scoreboard
- Kellam 7, Cox 49
- Ocean Lakes 26, Tallwood 33
- Kempsville 35, First Colonial 22
- Princess Anne 0, Salem 42
Two games also took place on the Peninsula on Thursday night:
- Heritage 42, Woodside 0
- Menchville 27, Kecoughtan 23