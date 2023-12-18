FARMVILLE, VA (WAVY) — Achieving your dreams that you had as a kid, may be some of the hardest, but most rewarding. Griff Aldrich was a kid when he figured out he wanted to play and coach division one basketball.

Check, and check.

Aldrich hails from Virginia Beach and graduated from Norfolk Academy before playing basketball at UVA , then switched out the basketball shoes for the clipboard.

Now, he’s in his fifth season as the Head Coach for Longwood, and the Lancers are arguably the hottest team in division one. Longwood is 12-1 on the year after Sunday’s win over the Virginia Military Institute, giving them the longest winning streak in all of D1.

But Sunday’s win meant a lot more than just a 12th straight W. It was Aldrich’s 100th career win as a college coach. During his tenure with the Lancers, he has led them to their first ever NCAA tournament appearance, a Big South Conference Championship, and a regular season conference title.

Up next on the schedule, Longwood will travel to North Carolina Central to take on the Eagles. Tipoff is Wednesday, December 20, at 3 P.M.