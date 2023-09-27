VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Beach District football games were delayed due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Ophelia, but there was no shortage of action Tuesday evening.

Bayside shut out First Colonial 42-0. The Marlins move to 3-2 on the season, while the Patriots fall to 2-2.

In perhaps the game of the night in the district, Ocean Lakes (2-3) held off Kellam (1-3) in three overtimes, 20-19.

In other games, Green Run (5-0) beat Princess Anne (0-5) 68-7 and Tallwood (2-2) won the battle of Kempsville Road by defeating Kempsville (2-3) 30-13, giving the Chiefs their second-consecutive loss.

Beach District varsity football teams return to action at 6 p.m. Monday. Here’s the slate of games: