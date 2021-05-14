Battle Tested: Kyle Battle is leading ODU baseball team in stellar 2021 season

It would have been easy for ODU senior outfielder Kyle Battle to be discouraged after each shoulder surgery to fix a torn labrum. In total, he’s had three dating back to his sophomore season in 2018.

Instead of looking at the downside, Battle has persevered and found success in his final year for the ODU baseball team. He’s leading the nation in walks, batting .318, and has 16 home runs on the season. In his previous three seasons for the Monarchs, he had seven.

It’s been quite the jump for the Richmond, VA native but something seems to be cliquing at the right time as ODU looks to finish the regular season and enter the CUSA tournament on a winning streak.