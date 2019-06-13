Baseball and softball state semifinals underway

7 area teams playing in state semifinals

(WAVY) – Baseball and softball state semifinal games are being played all over the commonwealth. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest scores and highlights.

Baseball Class 6 State Semifinal:
Westfield 7
Ocean Lakes 0 (2nd inning, game to be resumed Friday)

Baseball Class 5 State Semifinal:
Stafford 11
Hickory 10

Baseball Class 4 State Semifinal:
Riverside 3
Great Bridge 0

Lafayette 8
Liberty Christian 2

Baseball Class 3 State Semifinal:
Tabb 4
Brookville 3

Softball Class 4 State Semifinal:
William Byrd 3
Great Bridge 2

Woodgrove 7
Grafton 0

