Hampton Roads teams advance to region semis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – All of the Hampton Roads region’s top seeds are still alive in the Virginia High School League football playoffs as it has reached the region semifinal stage, while one area private school team will play for a state title Saturday.

In Class 6, there’s a rematch between Oscar Smith and Western Branch, with much more on the line this time. In the first matchup, Oscar Smith took a 2-0 win.

Games among two pairs of Beach District teams highlight the Class 5 Region A semifinal slate, with Salem taking on Green Run and Cox playing Kempsville. In the regular season, the Stallions picked up a 42-10 win, while the Chiefs narrowly beat the Falcons 14-10.

In Class 5 Region B, Maury and Nansemond River take the field after having first round byes last week.

Churchland takes on Warwick while King’s Fork hosts Warhill in Class 4 Region A.

In Class 3, Region A, Phoebus will host Norcom, with the two teams winning in different ways – Phoebus got another dominating performance over York while Norcom held off Southampton in a much closer matchup. Lafayette, meanwhile, will take on Lake Taylor.

Poquoson is still alive in Class 2, Region A and will travel to play Thomas Jefferson.

VISAA Division II playoffs

In private school play #3 Atlantic Shores (9-1) beat #2 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (7-4) last Thursday in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II playoffs and will play at #1 North Cross (10-1) in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The game is a rematch of last season’s state championship game, in which the Seahawks won 36-26 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

NCHSAA playoffs

Among North Carolina teams, Northeastern of Elizabeth City (9-3) once again fell to Wallace-Rose Hill in the playoffs, this time in the second round of the 2A play, 35-31, and John A. Holmes (Edenton) fell at Whiteville 42-35. The Aces finish the season 8-4.

#22 Perquimans (4-8) is the last northeastern North Carolina school standing, as it won big over East Columbus, 48-14. The Pirates will travel to Robbins, N.C., about 55 miles northwest of Fayetteville, to play #2 North Moore (12-0), 13-12 winners over #18 Pender.

Be sure to tune in to Friday Night Flights for your coverage of the high school football playoffs.

VHSL region semifinal matchups involving Hampton Roads teams

Class 6, Region A

#4 Western Branch (9-2) at #1 Oscar Smith (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Winner to play either Thomas Dale or Manchester.

Class 5, Region A

#4 Salem (8-3) at #1 Green Run (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday

#3 Cox (9-2) at #2 Kempsville (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Winners will face each other in the region finals.

Class 5, Region B

#5 Menchville (6-5) at #1 Maury (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday

#3 Kecoughtan (8-3) vs. #2 Nansemond River (7-3) at Lakeland HS, 7 p.m. Friday

Winners face each other in the region finals.

Class 4, Region A

#4 Churchland (8-3) at #1 Warwick (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday

#3 Warhill (8-3) at #2 King’s Fork (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Winners face each other in the region finals.

Class 3, Region A

#4 Norcom (8-3) at #1 Phoebus (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday

#3 Lake Taylor (10-1) at #2 Lafayette (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Winners face each other in the region finals.

Class 2, Region A

#3 Poquoson (7-4) at #2 Thomas Jefferson (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Winner faces either King William or Greensville County in the region final.