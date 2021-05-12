As regular season nears end, ODU baseball still in the running for division title

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The ODU baseball team still has a shot at a regular season Conference USA Eastern Division title, but they’ll need some help.

The Monarchs are three games back of Charlotte for first place in the east. Four wins this weekend against Western Kentucky and four Charlotte losses against Rice would push the team to the top spot remaining.

The team is busy practicing ahead of this weekend’s series and the home stretch of the season.

With 81 home runs, the Monarchs are currently number one on the NCAA home run list.

This past weekend, ODU split the series with the UTSA Roadrunners, but coach Chris Finwood said this team is strong willed, so with six games left in the regular season, he fully expects the guys to perform their best down the stretch.

“It’s a fantastic group. We haven’t had a losing streak this year. I think the most games we’ve lost in a row this year has been two and we’ve had a few winning streaks. And that tells you the kind of character and leadership you have with those guys. Every time, I won’t say they’ve had their backs against the wall, but been challenged, you know, come off a bad day, they’ve always responded.”

Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m. is first pitch against the Hilltoppers.

