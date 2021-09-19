Armstrong breaks school passing record, UVa still stumbles at UNC 59-39

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 18: Brennan Armstrong #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers rolls out under pressure from Kaimon Rucker #25 and Desmond Evans #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Brennan Armstrong shattered Virginia’s single-game passing record, completing 39 of 54 passes for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Still the Hoos (2-1, 0-1 in the ACC) could not keep up with an explosive North Carolina offense led by Heisman contender Sam Howell.

Howell threw for five touchdowns while also running for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 in ACC) beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives. That helped turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 52-31 lead on Howell’s short TD throw to Kamari Morales with 12:13 left. The Tar Heels finished with 699 total yards. That included Ty Chandler running for a career-high 198 yards and two scores. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards to set a program record. He also threw for four scores.