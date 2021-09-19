Armstrong breaks school passing record, UVa still stumbles at UNC 59-39

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 18: Brennan Armstrong #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers rolls out under pressure from Kaimon Rucker #25 and Desmond Evans #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Brennan Armstrong shattered Virginia’s single-game passing record, completing 39 of 54 passes for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Still the Hoos (2-1, 0-1 in the ACC) could not keep up with an explosive North Carolina offense led by Heisman contender Sam Howell.

Howell threw for five touchdowns while also running for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 in ACC) beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives. That helped turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 52-31 lead on Howell’s short TD throw to Kamari Morales with 12:13 left. The Tar Heels finished with 699 total yards. That included Ty Chandler running for a career-high 198 yards and two scores. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards to set a program record. He also threw for four scores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***