HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A number of Hampton Roads-area high school teams are playing for state championships this weekend.

In baseball, Cox (Virginia Beach), Smithfield and Poquoson are all playing for state titles Saturday, while in softball, Hickory (Chesapeake) and York have championship aspirations.

In boys soccer, a pair of Virginia Beach high school teams have made the state championship game – Princess Anne and Cox – and will bring home at least one state title to the city. Kellam’s boys will be playing for a state title game berth Saturday.

And, in another state title clash among area boys soccer teams, Jamestown (James City County) and Smithfield will face off.

The Smithfield and Lafayette (James City County) girls soccer teams also will play for a state title in different classifications Saturday.

The schedule of games is listed below:

BASEBALL

Class 5 at Riverside HS in Leesburg @11 a.m.

Cox vs. Independence

Class 4 at Spotsylvania HS @11 a.m.

Smithfield vs Hanover

Class 3 at Salem Stadium (near Roanoke) @ 10 a.m.

Poquoson vs. Patrick County

SOFTBALL

Class 5 at Riverside HS in Leesburg @11 a.m.

Hickory vs. Woodgrove

Class 3 at Riverbend HS @ 11 a.m.

York vs. Northside

BOYS SOCCER

Class 6 State Semis at John Champe HS @ 9 a.m.

Kellam vs. Hayfield

Class 5 at Riverside HS in Leesburg @ 10 a.m.

Princess Anne vs. Cox

Class 4 at Spotsylvania HS @ 12:30 p.m.

Jamestown vs. Smithfield

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4 @ Spotsylvania HS @ 10 a.m.

Smithfield vs. Western Albemarle

Class 3 @ Riverbend HS @10 a.m.

Lafayette vs. Brentsville District