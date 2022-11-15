The Apprentice School will play Bridgewater in the Neptune Bowl Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Apprentice School will make a return trip to the Neptune Bowl and will take on Bridgewater at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

The Builders, at 8-1, played in the Neptune Bowl in 2019, falling to Randolph-Macon 35-3. Last season, The Apprentice School was 2-7, with one of its losses coming to Bridgewater 27-7.

Bridgewater’s only loss this season was to undefeated Randolph-Macon, 44-7. The Eagles closed out the regular season with a 64-22 win over Guilford. The Apprentice School, which plays in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, finished its regular season with a 44-0 win at Sussex Community College of Newton, N.J.

Both teams have wins against Averett this season, The Apprentice School winning 27-14 and Bridgewater winning 23-16.

Neptune Bowl game-time is 2 p.m., with tailgating beginning at 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this year’s Neptune Bowl,” said Apprentice football coach Vincent Brown. “This is a tremendous celebration for our players, seniors, coaching staff and school and is also a testament to the sacrifice and hard work put in this year by our team.

“We look forward to competing against Bridgewater, and I encourage all Builder Backers to buy tickets, come tailgate and celebrate Builder football out at Virginia Beach.”

The Apprentice School is led offensively by quarterback Mason Tatum, who has thrown 17 touchdown passes and completed 56.7% of his passes for 1,905 yards. Receiver Ta’Kevion Petty (Booker T. Washington HS, Norfolk, Va.) has 571 yards receiving on 36 catches and 3 TDs, and Leland Girdy has 506 yards on 37 catches and 5 TDs.

Lawrence Reed, Curtis Green and Tatum have nearly equally split the rushing duties. Reed has 366 yards on 74 carries and 5 TDs, while Tatum has 352 yards on 73 carries and 4 TDs and Green has 330 yards on 76 carries and 7 TDs.

Jeremiah Morgan (Portsmouth Christian, Portsmouth, Va.) has made 13 of 17 field goals, with a long of 49 yards, and is 32 of 36 on extra points.

Defensively, Paul Massey Jr. leads The Apprentice School with 37 tackles, 30 of them solo, and Kaytwan Shuler leads the team with 4.5 sacks.

Bridgewater (9-1) is making its first appearance in the bowl game and finished runners-up in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Since the loss to Randolph-Macon, the Eagles have won their last four games and have scored more than 50 points twice.

The Eagles and Builders have played 34 times dating back to 1949, with Bridgewater having won 19 of 34 match-ups, including six of the past seven.

Tickets are on sale now here for $20, and tailgating passes are $50.

The Neptune Bowl was established in 2019 as a way to highlight the importance of small-college football and is played between The Apprentice School and the top, non-NCAA playoff team in the ODAC.